3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $289,000

Incredible starter home, investment OR downsizing opportunity w/1 level living! Enjoy the quiet of the country & NO HOA in this adorable cape cod w/ an easy yard & off-street parking. Convenient location to both Charlottesville & Zions Crossroads! There's nothing to do but move in and make it yours! Great porch sitting and a storage shed too! Home warranty conveys! Firefly Fiber optic internet!

