OPEN Sunday 30th, 1 to 3 pm. Our 1008 sf of living space was renovated in 2016 when the current owner purchased. At that time there was a new shingle roof, HVAC, white kitchen with granite counter tops, wood laminate flooring, new appliances, new main bathroom and the 1008 sf basement was partially finished into a huge den, utility room and storage area. We are set back behind woodland on a private driveway on 3 acres.
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
'UVa is about to do a lot of winning': Tony Elliott making a strong first impression with state's high school football coaches
“The impression I get is he’s going to do everything he can to keep these kids from going to Penn State or North Carolina, and I think that’s what he’s going to do. He’s going to keep these kids in the state.”
After picking Virginia over Pittsburgh and Rutgers coming out of high school, Noah Taylor said he didn’t realize what type of facilities other programs enjoyed until his trip to check out North Carolina.
Say you are a governor of a state that enslaved Black people for centuries, and when they were freed, lynched some of them, illegally blocked …
Property sale to put Cavalier Diner out of business.
After Cecilia Rios Murrieta stopped drinking alcohol, she still wanted to participate in the social ritual of drinking — being able to have a …
“Our healthcare workers – your loved ones, friends and neighbors – are at their breaking point,” CEOs of UVa Medical Center and Augusta Health wrote in a joint statement Monday.
A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Charlottesville man, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.
This has been updated to correct the spelling of Jason Inofuentes and that Connect Holdings has committed a $2 billion investment, not $3 bill…
Increased state and federal funding is putting a number of area transportation projects on a fast-track for construction.
After more than a decade leading the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, James Pierce is stepping down from his position as chief execut…