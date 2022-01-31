 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troy - $269,900

OPEN Sunday 30th, 1 to 3 pm. Our 1008 sf of living space was renovated in 2016 when the current owner purchased. At that time there was a new shingle roof, HVAC, white kitchen with granite counter tops, wood laminate flooring, new appliances, new main bathroom and the 1008 sf basement was partially finished into a huge den, utility room and storage area. We are set back behind woodland on a private driveway on 3 acres.

