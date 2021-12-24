3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $570,000

One level living with mountain views 7 miles from Skyline Drive in Virginia wine country. More than meets the eye this home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, dedicated office, dining, living, eat in kitchen, laundry room, and 2 car garage all on one level. Room to expand and storage galore with over 3000 sq ft of unfinished space across the second floor and walkout basement. Spacious owner's suite offers large tub, double vanity, private water closet, and ample walk in closet. Enjoy mountain views from bed and access to the back deck en suite. Completely private with west-facing year round mountain views. Enjoy sunsets from your front porch. Low maintenance yard with garden beds and room to relax. Peaceful neighborhood setting yet moments to 5+ vineyards and world class hiking in Shenandoah National Park. Enjoy all that central Virginia has to offer just a 30 minute drive to Charlottesville or Harrisonburg and 2 hours to DC. Don't wait for new construction when you can make this home suit any of your needs.