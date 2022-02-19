3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $499,900

Waterfront construction is moving along nicely. Nice water views and a fantastic one level open concept floor plan on a full basement with a huge 2 car garage. These pictures are from a similar home sold a few months ago. Mid January completion date. Hardi plank siding, the pictures are an example of how it looks finished. 3000 sq ft home with 600 sq. ft.of it as huge garage. Beautiful finishes, Oak floors, very nice Stainless appliance package, Kitchen w/ 42in cabinets, 9' & Cathedral ceilings ,Wood FP, rear deck, owners suite with large tiled shower extra w/d hook up, large shower, 2 tone paint, full finished basement w/2 car garage all standard. This will be one very special waterfront home when completed.