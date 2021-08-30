 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $489,900

OPEN HOUSE 8/29 1pm - 3pm. Mid 1800’s farmhouse now features volume ceilings, 3 full baths and up to 4 bedrooms. Kitchen and dining room flow to substantial deck for indoor outdoor living. The level of craftsmanship and historic preservation must be experienced to be appreciated. Old world charm and modern convenience collide in an artistic expression worthy of a magazine cover This is truly a one of a kind labor of love. Functionality is assured with two zone HVAC, tankless hot water, all new appliances, and a brand new well. Master bedroom has en-suite bath and fireplace. Exposed beams, reclaimed wood, original flooring, all new Alderwood doors, loft office/ bedroom with library ladder. The house continually impresses with its attention to detail. Outside, the 2 acre lot offers "elbow room" for your outdoor activities. 15 minutes to the Shenandoah Nat'l Park, less than 10 minutes to great restaurants, antique shops and groceries. High Speed Internet so you can work from Paradise.

