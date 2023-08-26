Last home available in Barrington Place Phase II. The Austin model offers an open concept living. Standard features for this model include 2x6 walls, 9 foot ceilings, double hung windows, stainless kitchen appliances, all plywood Shaker style cabinets, granite kitchen counter-tops. Phase II will be subject to modest protective covenants/ restrictions and an HOA will be formed. Paved state road. High-speed internet available. Owner/Agent. Listing agent is an owner of the Building Company. Taxes are estimated. Detached two-car garage with electric on a double lot. Completion will be September 1st.
3 Bedroom Home in STANARDSVILLE - $354,900
