3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $349,900

Welcome to Barrington Place Phase II. Quality, efficient and affordable New Construction. The Dylan model offers an open concept living. 3 Bedrooms and an Office. Standard features for this model include 2x6 walls, 9 foot ceilings, double hung windows, stainless kitchen appliances, all plywood Shaker style cabinets, granite kitchen counter-tops. Phase II will be subject to modest protective covenants/ restrictions and an HOA will be formed. Paved state road. High-speed internet available. Owner/Agent. Listing agent is an owner of the Building Company. Taxes are estimated. Tentative delivery mid December, weather dependent. Photos are of completed models. Address is estimated.

