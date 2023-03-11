House under construction similar to photos. The Prescott model offers an open concept with split bedroom design. Standard features for this model include 2x6 walls, spray foam insulation, detached 20X20 garage, 9 foot ceilings, double hung windows, stainless kitchen appliances, all plywood Shaker style cabinets, granite counter-tops. Phase II will be subject to modest protective covenants/ restrictions and an HOA will be formed. Xfinity High-speed internet available. Owner/Agent. Listing agent is an owner of the Building Company. Taxes are estimated. Construction has started, completion around July 1st
3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $319,900
