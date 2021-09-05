3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $315,000

Nicely remodeled brick rancher home boasts 2,300 finished living space on two levels. Enter the brightly lit large great room open to the kitchen appointed with granite counters, solid quality white wood cabinets and all new stainless steel appliances. Entertain on your new wood deck w/ drink rail, easily accessible thru the sliding glass door. Garage is off kitchen with back door access. The master is also accessible off the kitchen thru a Jack & Jill full bathroom. The well lit terrace level is mammoth and awaits your design direction: media, game, yoga, office or all the above with full bath amenities already installed. The flat and sunny back yard will accommodate leisurely croquet or serious ball practice. Welcome to Greene Mountain Lake.