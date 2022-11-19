3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $309,000

Welcome to Barrington Place Phase II. Quality, efficient and affordable New Construction. The Austin model offers an open concept living. 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths. Standard features for this model include 2x6 walls, 9 foot ceilings, double hung windows, stainless kitchen appliances, all plywood Shaker style cabinets, granite kitchen counter-tops. Phase II will be subject to modest protective covenants/ restrictions and an HOA will be formed. Paved state road. High-speed internet available. Owner/Agent. Listing agent is an owner of the Building Company. Taxes are estimated. Tentative delivery mid January 2023, weather dependent. Photos are of completed models. Taxes are estimated.