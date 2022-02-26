 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $299,900

Under Construction. Completion May 1st, weather permitting. The Austin model offers an open concept living. Standard features for this model include 2x6 walls, spray foam insulation, full unfinished basement with R/I for full bath, 9 foot ceilings, double hung windows, stainless kitchen appliances, all plywood Shaker style cabinets, granite kitchen counter-tops. Xfinity High-speed internet available. Owner/Agent. Listing agent is an owner of the Building Company. Taxes are estimated. Pictures are of a completed model.

