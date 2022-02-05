3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $299,900

Quality, efficient and affordable New Construction. The Austin model offers an open concept living. Standard features for this model include 2x6 walls, spray foam insulation, full unfinished basement with R/I for full bath, 9 foot ceilings, double hung windows, stainless kitchen appliances, all plywood Shaker style cabinets, granite counter-tops. Phase II will be subject to modest protective covenants/ restrictions and an HOA will be formed. Xfinity High-speed internet available. Owner/Agent. Listing agent is an owner of the Building Company. Taxes are estimated. Pictures are of a completed model on a crawlspace. Model to be built will start construction around March 1st and scheduled to complete around July 15th, weather permitting.