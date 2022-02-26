3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $299,900

Under Construction. May 1st completion, weather permitting. The Austin model offers an open concept living. Standard features for this model include 2x6 walls, spray foam insulation, full unfinished basement with R/I for full bath, 9 foot ceilings, double hung windows, stainless kitchen appliances, all plywood Shaker style cabinets, granite kitchen counter-tops. Xfinity High-speed internet available. Owner/Agent. Listing agent is an owner of the Building Company. Taxes are estimated. Pictures are of a completed model on a crawlspace. Model under construction is a mirror reverse of the house in the pictures.