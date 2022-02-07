3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $299,900

House to be built is similar to photos. The Prescott model offers an open concept with split bedroom design. Standard features for this model include 2x6 walls, spray foam insulation, full unfinished basement with R/I for full bath, 9 foot ceilings, double hung windows, stainless kitchen appliances, all plywood Shaker style cabinets, granite counter-tops. Phase II will be subject to modest protective covenants/ restrictions and an HOA will be formed. Xfinity High-speed internet available. Owner/Agent. Listing agent is an owner of the Building Company. Taxes are estimated. Model to be built will start construction around March 1st and scheduled to complete around July 1st, weather permitting.