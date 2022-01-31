3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $259,900

just listed. Affordable 2600 sq. ft. on 1.39 acres with mountain views and on 3 levels in greene acres totally renovated with new open kitchen and cabinets and appliances. New Laminate floors and heatpump and so much more. A must see property priced to sell. 3 bedrooms plus loft study and great room and dining room with lots windows and high ceilings. Huge Lower level with escape to outside. lake and beach neighborhood summer fun. internet available.Covid practices pls wear mask.