 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $259,900

just listed. Affordable 2600 sq. ft. on 1.39 acres with mountain views and on 3 levels in greene acres totally renovated with new open kitchen and cabinets and appliances. New Laminate floors and heatpump and so much more. A must see property priced to sell. 3 bedrooms plus loft study and great room and dining room with lots windows and high ceilings. Huge Lower level with escape to outside. lake and beach neighborhood summer fun. internet available.Covid practices pls wear mask.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City man killed in county crash

A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Charlottesville man, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert