3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $239,900

OPEN SUNDAY 1-4! Great location on this Ranch home with Mtn Views and a partially finished basement. Many recent improvements over the years to include a tin roof, new siding, replacement windows on main level, large deck and covered porch with a large patio for entertaining as well. Chicken coop, shed for gardening, plus room for a garden, workshop area in the basement, Wood stove and accessories for heating and hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms with potential to expand, pull down attic with upgraded insulation and Gazebo for entertaining! 1/2 bath in basement is already plumbed and framed for a shower, just need a shower! Heat pump would be easy to add, duct work for AC already there to tie into! One owner!! Owners used to have a home-based beauty parlor in the basement-has separate entrance so many possibilities. Home does need some TLC and will not qualify for VA, USDA or FHA. Good candidate for a 203K loan. Wouldn't take much to bring this beauty to pristine condition! Within walking distance to the best chicken in Greene County! Property includes 2 parcels-2nd parcel is not a buildable lot. Home is being sold as is and home inspections are for informational purposes only. Tons of items that convey to help get you started.

