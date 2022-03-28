3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $224,999

NEW PRICE! OPEN SUNDAY 12-2! Great location on this Ranch home with Mtn Views! Many recent improvements over the years to include a tin roof, new siding, hardwood floors, replacement windows on main level, large deck, covered porch with a large patio and gazebo for entertaining as well. Chicken coop, shed for gardening, plus room for a garden, workshop area in the basement, Wood stove and accessories for heating. 3 bedrooms with potential to expand, pull down attic with upgraded insulation. 1/2 bath in basement is ready for a shower to make a full bath! Heat pump would be easy to add, duct work for AC already there to tie into! One owner!! Owners used to have a home-based beauty parlor in the basement with separate entrance so many possibilities. Home does need some TLC and will not qualify for VA, USDA or FHA. Good candidate for a 203K loan. Wouldn't take much to bring this beauty to pristine condition! Within walking distance to the best chicken in Greene County! Property includes 2 parcels-2nd parcel not a buildable lot. Home is being sold as is and home inspections for informational purposes only. Tons of items convey to help get you started.