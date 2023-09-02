Charming ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, covered front porch, back deck and patio, open concept home with wood floors throughout and all set on a large lot that backs to a stream in a private lake community. Just north of C'Ville. A few minutes from downtown historic Standardsville. The owner is a licensed real estate agent. Minimum 620 credit score preferred and a minimum gross income $85,500.00
3 Bedroom Home in STANARDSVILLE - $2,350
