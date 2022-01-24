 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $174,900

Adorable fixer upper in sought after Greene county. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is an addition with a wood stove for back up heating, that will make a nice family room. The view from the front room is beautiful with trees and shrubs. It sits on just under 2 acres. Nice, level wooded lot.

