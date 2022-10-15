 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $1,950

Rental available December 1, 2022. Quality built home constructed by Benchmark Homebuilders. 1,388+- s.f. living with a open concept floor plan, is a 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Unfinished, walkout basement. Barrington Place is a new neighborhood within 10 minutes to Ruckersville. Comcast high speed internet available.

