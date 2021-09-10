 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $1,100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $1,100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $1,100,000

A remarkable property perched high on the southeastern slope of Powell Mountain with far-reaching, unobstructed mountain views. This custom home is sited on a gentle slope at 1,100 feet in elevation. This modern home takes full advantage of the views with a bank of windows in the living room featuring cathedral ceilings providing spacious living, lots of natural light and an open floor plan to the kitchen and access to the rear deck. The terrace level walk-out basement has a large family room with wood stove. The grounds are beautifully landscaped with many hardscape features. For the horse or livestock enthusiast, there is 6-stall center-aisle stable, show ring, 5 paddocks w/waterers, run-in shed, 2 Butler buildings & dog kennel.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest made in Boylan Heights shooting
Crime News

Arrest made in Boylan Heights shooting

While in a bathroom in the restaurant, a patron was shot and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet entered the bathroom after being fired from an adjacent bathroom. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert