A remarkable property perched high on the southeastern slope of Powell Mountain with far-reaching, unobstructed mountain views. This custom home is sited on a gentle slope at 1,100 feet in elevation. This modern home takes full advantage of the views with a bank of windows in the living room featuring cathedral ceilings providing spacious living, lots of natural light and an open floor plan to the kitchen and access to the rear deck. The terrace level walk-out basement has a large family room with wood stove. The grounds are beautifully landscaped with many hardscape features. For the horse or livestock enthusiast, there is 6-stall center-aisle stable, show ring, 5 paddocks w/waterers, run-in shed, 2 Butler buildings & dog kennel.
3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $1,100,000
