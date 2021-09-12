 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Somerset - $412,000

Picturesque Brick Beauty in the heart of Somerset is situated on 4 acres between Somerset Plantation & Fairview Farm. The lovely pastoral setting is less than 6 miles from Gordonsville, 25 mins to Hollymead Town Center & NGIC, 35 mins from Culpeper. The home features hw floors throughout the main level, custom walnut cabinetry, granite counters, open formal dining area, indoor & outdoor speakers, multi-level rear deck, hot tub, finished basement, huge cedar storage closet, partial generator, partially fenced mature yard w/ shed, detached pet kennel w/ power, and detached oversized/RV garage. Exceptional property is a MUST SEE!

