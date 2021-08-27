3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $685,000

As Old Driver's Hill Rd ends on the edge of historic Scottsville so begins your own paradise overlooking the James River & Blue Ridge Mts. Reside in a 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with a detached 2 story garage nestled among majestic oaks as part of an old growth forest. Stately rock walls encircle the back & sides of the house. Towering boxwoods & an early rock formation, hinting of possible colonial roots of an earlier residence. Deer, turkey & many VA songbirds grace this serene property. The house features oak & pine floor mix with wonderful river & mountain views from most rooms, with a large back porch to have a perfect view of the yearly Scottsville fireworks. A great room with cathedral ceiling & full fireplace has a spiral staircase leading to an upstairs loft. The great room & other rooms feature extensive built in bookcases. Fireplaces in upstairs bedroom & first floor living room. The two story garage has a vintage dark room for the photo enthusiasts. You will always have power, a private full 1,000 gal propane tank, conveys & is only used for the Generac whole house generator. New American Standard Heat Pumps were installed in 2015. Complete peace of mind as you relax and enjoy the best of VA's natural vista's and wildlife