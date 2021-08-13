 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $679,000

3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $679,000

3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $679,000

"PRICE REDUCED" Pollards Farm in Southern Albemarle! Stunning distant Blue Ridge Mountain Views, Pastures, Springs, Streams, Woodlands and fertile soil all within a few minutes from the historic town Scottsville and the James River. Currently the farm is used for hay & timber. There's a great Mountain View from the home site where a brick ranch home now sits. There are multiple home sites on this farm with good water sources and a abundance of wildlife. Approximately half of the farm is in rolling fields and half in mixed woodlands. Less than a 25 min drive to Charlottesville. Scottsville has many wonderful shops, restaurants, stores and a great farmers market.The James River has great fishing and a perfect recreational area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave
UVa

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert