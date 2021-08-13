"PRICE REDUCED" Pollards Farm in Southern Albemarle! Stunning distant Blue Ridge Mountain Views, Pastures, Springs, Streams, Woodlands and fertile soil all within a few minutes from the historic town Scottsville and the James River. Currently the farm is used for hay & timber. There's a great Mountain View from the home site where a brick ranch home now sits. There are multiple home sites on this farm with good water sources and a abundance of wildlife. Approximately half of the farm is in rolling fields and half in mixed woodlands. Less than a 25 min drive to Charlottesville. Scottsville has many wonderful shops, restaurants, stores and a great farmers market.The James River has great fishing and a perfect recreational area.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $679,000
