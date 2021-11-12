3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $595,000

Nestled strategically atop the Historic Downtown of Scottsville, this true Virginian treasure embraces the historic charm of its 1842 design as well as all the comforts and updates of the 21st century. A true gem, featured on the National Historic Registry and the Scottsville on the James Walking Tour, illustrates the best of Greek Revivalist architecture. Immaculately appointed and tastefully renovated both inside and out, "Tipton House" boasts nearly .3 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and two private patio spaces with firepit. Perfect for quiet reflection as well as entertaining! Also included is a large two car garage, workshop, garden shed, and sauna room with an additional 400 square foot loft storage space. With new paint throughout, the stunning architectural features shine. Each level is filled with wonderful spaces including ample closets, a professional kitchen with soapstone countertops and top-of-the-line appliances as well as a sunroom overlooking the private patio and lawn area. The five major rooms of the home all have fireplaces, and the marble floors are warmed by hot water radiant heat. Too many updates to list! Capture this rare jewel as it will not last long!