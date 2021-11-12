Nestled strategically atop the Historic Downtown of Scottsville, this true Virginian treasure embraces the historic charm of its 1842 design as well as all the comforts and updates of the 21st century. A true gem, featured on the National Historic Registry and the Scottsville on the James Walking Tour, illustrates the best of Greek Revivalist architecture. Immaculately appointed and tastefully renovated both inside and out, "Tipton House" boasts nearly .3 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and two private patio spaces with firepit. Perfect for quiet reflection as well as entertaining! Also included is a large two car garage, workshop, garden shed, and sauna room with an additional 400 square foot loft storage space. With new paint throughout, the stunning architectural features shine. Each level is filled with wonderful spaces including ample closets, a professional kitchen with soapstone countertops and top-of-the-line appliances as well as a sunroom overlooking the private patio and lawn area. The five major rooms of the home all have fireplaces, and the marble floors are warmed by hot water radiant heat. Too many updates to list! Capture this rare jewel as it will not last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marc Woolley, who will be Charlottesville’s interim city manager for a $205,000 yearly salary, spent part of a special meeting of City Council…
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Oppo…
Charlottesville’s Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19.
In an email, which followed James A. Fields’ 2018 first-degree murder conviction in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Michael Hill wrote that "There is no justice for the white man in these damnable Jew-run courts.”
The Traditionalist Worker Party, or TWP, has been a particular focus of the case so far as the plaintiffs have called upon various communications evidence from the group’s members.
Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy.
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday he’s “planning” to have star quarterback Brennan Armstrong available Saturday night against No. 7 Notre Dame, though he declined to share much about his status.
“Everything’s right in front of us. We control our own destiny. It kind of feels like the 2019 season. It’s very reminiscent of that.”
Crozet native and University of Virginia alum John Freeman is the new "Voice of the Cavaliers."
A recent study of patients in Brazil showed that a low-cost antidepressant is effective in keeping high-risk COVID-19 patients out of intensiv…