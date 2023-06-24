Like new home on over 25 acres in two parcels. Many upgrades are included in this lovely split bedroom design home. Enjoy the open floor plan with its luxury vinyl floors. There are decks on both the front and rear of the home with two sheds equipped with power. The land has two parcels and plenty of room for another house or bring your animals.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $550,000
