3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $480,000

A classic Virginia Farm available for the first time in over 90 years! The American Gothic style 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse is the centerpiece of this 18+ acre farm. Graced with original features such as doors, hardware and lightening rods, the house boasts generous room sizes and tall windows. Lovingly cared for by generations of the current owners' family, the house is very livable, and appears trim and true. The new owner will likely want to update throughout and this beauty deserves it. Numerous outbuildings include a beautifully proportioned classic red barn and run-in shed, and useful farm buildings. A 21st c. detached garage has a paved drive and accommodates large vehicles. The property is nearly all fenced and provides ample pasture for a livestock. The pasture backs up to a mature woodland with many specimen trees and a bold stream. Rounding out the "everything" aspect is a rock outcrop and ancient graveyard. This is a special property.