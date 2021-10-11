A classic Virginia Farm available for the first time in over 90 years! The American Gothic style 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse is the centerpiece of this 18+ acre farm. Graced with original features such as doors, hardware and lightening rods, the house boasts generous room sizes and tall windows. Lovingly cared for by generations of the current owners' family, the house is very livable, and appears trim and true. The new owner will likely want to update throughout and this beauty deserves it. Numerous outbuildings include a beautifully proportioned classic red barn and run-in shed, and useful farm buildings. A 21st c. detached garage has a paved drive and accommodates large vehicles. The property is nearly all fenced and provides ample pasture for a livestock. The pasture backs up to a mature woodland with many specimen trees and a bold stream. Rounding out the "everything" aspect is a rock outcrop and ancient graveyard. This is a special property.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $480,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The local post office and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy need to be more transparent, Warner said in a 45-minute call. "This is what drives me crazy."
Leigh B. Middleditch, Jr., whose centrist community activism over several decades sought solutions to divisive issues, died Monday at the age of 92.
The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors want to be able to expand the use of photo-speed monitoring devices, require minimum building standards for farm buildings used by the public and issue civil penalties in lieu of criminal penalties for violations of local ordinances.
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
The Virginia football team rallies from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to stun Louisville and pick up its second straight ACC road win.
In a tense meeting Monday, City Council members and City Manager Chip Boyles finally discussed the termination of Police Chief RaShall Brackne…
"I'm willing to mop the floor. I'm willing to stay after work to ensure that students get what they need. That's really how you advance an organization that you get the most for students.” — Charlottesville's new school superintendent, Royal A. Gurley, Jr.
The person who agreed to come out of retirement to replace former Police Chief RaShall Brackney has now decided to retire after all, leaving t…
In rivalry games, coaches tell their players to expect the unexpected.