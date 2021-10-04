 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $399,900

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Cape Cod home has wood floors throughout, family room with fireplace, and bright sunroom from which to enjoy the private wooded views. As an added bonus, there is a detached cottage with bathroom and kitchenette. This home is super convenient to the Town of Scottsville and is in a great location for commuting to Charlottesville. Fiber internet is available. Don’t miss this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert