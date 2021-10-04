3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $399,900

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Cape Cod home has wood floors throughout, family room with fireplace, and bright sunroom from which to enjoy the private wooded views. As an added bonus, there is a detached cottage with bathroom and kitchenette. This home is super convenient to the Town of Scottsville and is in a great location for commuting to Charlottesville. Fiber internet is available. Don’t miss this one!