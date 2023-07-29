Now accepting offers for The Briery Creek with basement by Rock River Homes in Scottsville, perfectly tucked away on 3 acres in a quiet cul-de-sac lot located in the Forest Ridge Subdivision! This carriage style home is just over 1,400 sq.ft. of main level living with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral ceilings, granite countertops throughout, LVP flooring, kitchen island, covered rear porch & more! The full unfinished walk out basement offers endless opportunities to grow and meet your family's needs! Just minutes from the charming town of Scottsville where you can enjoy access to the James River, fine dining, antique shops, live music and more!