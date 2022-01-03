3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $375,000

THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH home nestled on 11.4 acres in Fluvanna County is ready for NEW OWNERS! Step in from the 26X4 covered front porch to find the large family room w/picture window, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan & carpet. Off the family room is the eat-in kitchen w/plenty of wood cabinets, laminate C/TOP, white APPL including a dishwasher, microwave & smooth top electric range/oven, a large eat-in area & French doors to the 31X12 deck as well as the door to the 31X12 car port. The primary bedroom offers carpet, a 9X2 closet & attached full bath. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located next to the 12X7 hall bath w/tub & shower, single vanity w/storage & 3X1 linen closet and both have carpet and ample closet space. The 6X3 laundry closet and a 2X2 hall linen closet complete this side of the home. The 51X29 walk out basement offers plenty of opportunity for a rec room, game area or tons of storage. SCHEDULE YOUR TODAY!