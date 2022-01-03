THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH home nestled on 11.4 acres in Fluvanna County is ready for NEW OWNERS! Step in from the 26X4 covered front porch to find the large family room w/picture window, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fan & carpet. Off the family room is the eat-in kitchen w/plenty of wood cabinets, laminate C/TOP, white APPL including a dishwasher, microwave & smooth top electric range/oven, a large eat-in area & French doors to the 31X12 deck as well as the door to the 31X12 car port. The primary bedroom offers carpet, a 9X2 closet & attached full bath. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located next to the 12X7 hall bath w/tub & shower, single vanity w/storage & 3X1 linen closet and both have carpet and ample closet space. The 6X3 laundry closet and a 2X2 hall linen closet complete this side of the home. The 51X29 walk out basement offers plenty of opportunity for a rec room, game area or tons of storage. SCHEDULE YOUR TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another Wawa gas station and convenience store is being planned for the land. .
Emergency room and clinics will prohibit visitors beginning Jan. 3.
The omicron variant, holiday travel and increased testing are behind the rise in numbers, officials said.
Police identify drivers, adult passenger in crash. Name of girl who died is being withheld pending the investigation's outcome.
Volunteer work helps make a rough path a little smoother
Current 7th District representative, Abigail Spanberger, announced Wednesday that she will seek re-election in the newly drawn district.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow with accumulation of three to seven inches, starting about 5 a.m. Monday. The NWS has issued …
When Pamela Brown, a longtime Charlottesville teacher, sees a need in her school or community, she steps up.
He was looking forward to playing once more for the coach who convinced him to leave his native Hawaii for the Commonwealth.
Tony Elliott’s first staff at Virginia will include some familiar faces.