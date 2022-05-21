New Construction at West River Meadows. One level living, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 9 ft ceilings. 1565 finished sq ft. Two car garage. Sweet home on 0.7 acres with pond and panoramic view. Split bedroom floor plan. Crown and chair rail molding, built in shelving, laminate flooring, ceiling fans, upgrade lighting, extra windows. Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters and Plumbing Fixtures and Appliances to be installed There is no through traffic at West River Meadows. State Roads on cul de sacs. No HOA. Well and Septic = No Water Bills. Firefly fiber optic internet, Xfinity and satellite options available. Convenient to Scottsville, Charlottesville, Lake Monticello and Zion Crossroads. The lower schools are within 10 miles. Pleasant Grove Park, the James River, the Rivanna River and the Hardware River Wildlife Mgmt Area are nearby. Be in your NEW HOME soon. Visit West River Meadows to check out this terrific neighborhood in Fluvanna County.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.
Justin Michael Tilghman, 36 died at the crash scene at U.S. 29/Seminole Trail and Greenbrier Drive.
“I think with the group we have coming back, we could do something special.”
Charlottesville has not yet been rezoned, but a big national developer, together with their Charlottesville architect, has been confidently ci…
Shooter's writing espouses a white supremacist theory echoed in shouts heard on Charlottesville streets in August 2017.
The solar farm would take up approximately 650 acres off Secretarys Road.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.