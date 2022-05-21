 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $369,900

New Construction at West River Meadows. One level living, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 9 ft ceilings. 1565 finished sq ft. Two car garage. Sweet home on 0.7 acres with pond and panoramic view. Split bedroom floor plan. Crown and chair rail molding, built in shelving, laminate flooring, ceiling fans, upgrade lighting, extra windows. Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters and Plumbing Fixtures and Appliances to be installed There is no through traffic at West River Meadows. State Roads on cul de sacs. No HOA. Well and Septic = No Water Bills. Firefly fiber optic internet, Xfinity and satellite options available. Convenient to Scottsville, Charlottesville, Lake Monticello and Zion Crossroads. The lower schools are within 10 miles. Pleasant Grove Park, the James River, the Rivanna River and the Hardware River Wildlife Mgmt Area are nearby. Be in your NEW HOME soon. Visit West River Meadows to check out this terrific neighborhood in Fluvanna County.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.

Police say Thursday crash victims from Palmyra

Police say Thursday crash victims from Palmyra

Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert