3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $369,900

New Construction at West River Meadows. One level living, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 9 ft ceilings. 1565 finished sq ft. Two car garage. Sweet home on 0.7 acres with pond and panoramic view. Split bedroom floor plan. Crown and chair rail molding, built in shelving, laminate flooring, ceiling fans, upgrade lighting, extra windows. Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters and Plumbing Fixtures and Appliances to be installed There is no through traffic at West River Meadows. State Roads on cul de sacs. No HOA. Well and Septic = No Water Bills. Firefly fiber optic internet, Xfinity and satellite options available. Convenient to Scottsville, Charlottesville, Lake Monticello and Zion Crossroads. The lower schools are within 10 miles. Pleasant Grove Park, the James River, the Rivanna River and the Hardware River Wildlife Mgmt Area are nearby. Be in your NEW HOME soon. Visit West River Meadows to check out this terrific neighborhood in Fluvanna County.