3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $369,500

OPEN HOUSE 8/22/ 1- 3 pm. NEW HOME. NEW PRICE - West River Meadows - Immediate Occupancy! Must See This One Level, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1980 sq ft with 2 car Garage. Private Master Suite has Tray Ceiling, Tile Shower and Walk in Closet. The Kitchen features SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Large Island, Tons of Cabinet Space and Pantry. Breakfast Area leads to Concrete Patio with Gorgeous View over Pond and Beyond. Great Room with Raised Hearth Gas Fireplace and Custom Surround. Open Dining Room w/ Bay Window, Crown and Chair Rail Molding. Ample Bedrooms 2 and 3 each with 2 closets share the hall bath. Full Laundry Room with sink. Super Design has 9 ft ceilings, loads of windows and natural light. Closets for Storage. Big Garage. Gorgeous Water Views! NO HOA. These are paved state roads, local traffic only. Fiber Optic and Cable Options for Broadband Internet. Well and Septic = NO WATER BILLS. Strong Well. Convenient to Charlottesville, Scottsville, Lake Monticello and Zion Crossroads for Shopping, Dining and easy access to Cville and I 64. Fluvanna County Schools are nearby. The views are really nice here. Access to the James & Rivanna Rivers are minutes away. Award Winning Local Builder.