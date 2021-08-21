OPEN HOUSE 8/22/ 1- 3 pm. NEW HOME. NEW PRICE - West River Meadows - Immediate Occupancy! Must See This One Level, Split Bedroom Floor Plan, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1980 sq ft with 2 car Garage. Private Master Suite has Tray Ceiling, Tile Shower and Walk in Closet. The Kitchen features SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Large Island, Tons of Cabinet Space and Pantry. Breakfast Area leads to Concrete Patio with Gorgeous View over Pond and Beyond. Great Room with Raised Hearth Gas Fireplace and Custom Surround. Open Dining Room w/ Bay Window, Crown and Chair Rail Molding. Ample Bedrooms 2 and 3 each with 2 closets share the hall bath. Full Laundry Room with sink. Super Design has 9 ft ceilings, loads of windows and natural light. Closets for Storage. Big Garage. Gorgeous Water Views! NO HOA. These are paved state roads, local traffic only. Fiber Optic and Cable Options for Broadband Internet. Well and Septic = NO WATER BILLS. Strong Well. Convenient to Charlottesville, Scottsville, Lake Monticello and Zion Crossroads for Shopping, Dining and easy access to Cville and I 64. Fluvanna County Schools are nearby. The views are really nice here. Access to the James & Rivanna Rivers are minutes away. Award Winning Local Builder.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $369,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
“Not only did Dan Warren deceive consumers across the country, his reckless actions put people’s health at risk by selling them purported service dogs that were little more than untrained puppies.”
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the Commonwealth into a majority red state when it comes to levels of community spread.
A Greene County grand jury handed down an additional 12 charges on August 9 to the father who was already facing two charges for allegedly har…
Park Street Christian Church has partnered with the Piedmont Housing Alliance to build approximately 50 affordable housing units for seniors. A rezoning is being sought.
The 41-year-old was a co-founder of the Whitest Kids U Know, a sketch comedy group.
Health district officials said anyone wondering if they should get the added dose should contact their medical care provider.
The Staffordshire bull terrier has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.
Keytaon Thompson sliced through the defense during a passing drill early in Friday night’s Virginia football practice, proving difficult to cover in open space.