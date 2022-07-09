OPEN HOUSE 1-3PM, SUNDAY JULY 10, NOW READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! New Construction at West River Meadows. Dynamite and Affordable Home. One Level Living. Perfect for Singles, Couples, Family & Retirees. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 9 ft ceilings. Easy to maintain 1565 finished sq ft. Two car garage. Sweet yard, ready for gardens, pets and play (on 0.7 acres) Has Pond and Panoramic Views. This Split Bedroom Floor plan has Crown and Chair Rail, Built In Shelving, Laminate Floors, Ceiling Fans, Upgrade Lighting and Nice Windows. Kitchen has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances. Paved State Road. No HOA. Well and Septic = No Water Bills. Firefly Fiber Optic Internet and Xfinity available. Convenient to Scottsville, Charlottesville, Lake Monticello and Zion Crossroads. The Elem Schools are within 6 miles. High school about 10 mi. Enjoy Pleasant Grove Park, the James River, the Rivanna River, the Hardware River Wildlife Mgmt Area - Just Minutes Away. Come see this NEW HOME in West River Meadows. Check out this walk/bike friendly neighborhood in Fluvanna County.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at a busy holiday weekend in the Charlottesville area.
Nearly half of a 4,500 acre property in Albemarle County’s rural area that’s owned by the West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family will go to auction later this month.
Teresa Sullivan and a small group of high-level employees at the University of Virginia gathered on a pavilion balcony overlooking the Lawn 10 years ago to discuss the tectonic decision made that day. Sullivan, president of UVA, had been pushed out of her job by the board of visitors.
A pair of national team championships helped the University of Virginia athletics department finish 11th in the final 2021-22 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup competition.
A Chesterfield County administrator is taking over Henley MIddle School while an Illinois elementary principal will be the next principal at Hollymead Elementary.
Richmond police on Wednesday said a tip from a “hero citizen” prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration on Monday.
Global data center provider to build up to 2-million-square-feet on farmland in tech zone near to Technical Education Center, Equinix.
State employees were due back in their offices Tuesday under a new telework policy that is still evolving under Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Bert Ellis Jr. of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Dr. Stephen Long of Richmond, Amanda Pillion of Abingdon and Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen will serve beginning on July 1.
The press conference will be streamed at 2 p.m. Wednesday at richmond.com.