3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $349,000

OPEN HOUSE 1-3PM, SUNDAY JULY 10, NOW READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! New Construction at West River Meadows. Dynamite and Affordable Home. One Level Living. Perfect for Singles, Couples, Family & Retirees. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 9 ft ceilings. Easy to maintain 1565 finished sq ft. Two car garage. Sweet yard, ready for gardens, pets and play (on 0.7 acres) Has Pond and Panoramic Views. This Split Bedroom Floor plan has Crown and Chair Rail, Built In Shelving, Laminate Floors, Ceiling Fans, Upgrade Lighting and Nice Windows. Kitchen has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances. Paved State Road. No HOA. Well and Septic = No Water Bills. Firefly Fiber Optic Internet and Xfinity available. Convenient to Scottsville, Charlottesville, Lake Monticello and Zion Crossroads. The Elem Schools are within 6 miles. High school about 10 mi. Enjoy Pleasant Grove Park, the James River, the Rivanna River, the Hardware River Wildlife Mgmt Area - Just Minutes Away. Come see this NEW HOME in West River Meadows. Check out this walk/bike friendly neighborhood in Fluvanna County.