3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $319,900

Welcome to one of Rock River Homes' very first passport series homes now being offered in Buckingham County on just over 3 acres. The Ivy is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1358sq.ft. home that offers a majority of RRH's standards within an affordable reach! Inside you will have granite countertops throughout, cathedral ceilings, LVP flooring, beautiful kitchen w/ island & Merrilat cabinetry, & more. Located in Scottsville this home is an easy commute to Charlottesville & other nearby attractions. Same builder, same craftsmanship, same experience!