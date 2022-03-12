 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $270,000

Come home to privacy on 2 acres with a fenced backyard and room for chickens. This 5 year old custom built home is a split bedroom design with an open living, dining and kitchen. Upgraded vinyl plank flooring, granite counter-tops, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and the living room plus a large laundry room with a door to the side porch that wraps around to the huge 12'x32' back porch that is very private. 2x6 exterior walls, upgraded soft close drawers and cabinets in the kitchen and many more upgraded features.

