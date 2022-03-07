 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $270,000

This immaculately maintained 3 bed 2 bath ONE LEVEL country home features a FENCED-IN BACKYARD, front SCREENED-IN PORCH, sunny BACK DECK, and thoughtful details such as a gorgeous PINE CATHEDRAL/VAULTED CEILING and an OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT! Rest easy in the LARGE PRIMARY SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET and SOAKER TUB, entertain friends around the GAS LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE, and enjoy the peace and privacy that being on 4.29 PARTLY WOODED ACRES provides! Located just 10 minutes from downtown Scottsville, 25 minutes from Zion Crossroads, and 30 minutes from UVA/Charlottesville! *Firefly (internet service) is wired to the light pole and will soon be connected to this street.*

