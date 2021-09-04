3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $269,900

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 1-3. Reduced in time for the Holiday weekend. Move in ready. Our 3 bedroom, 936 sf, home sits back on 1.1 acres around 15 minutes from Shadwell. We are now nearing completion with 2x6 walls and R19 insulation, it is top foamed with open cell foam. we have a conditioned crawl space and all lighting is LED. We feature a main level main suite with a 12x12 deck off the glass doors, 2 upper level bedrooms, a family room gas fireplace, white kitchen cabinets with butcher block counter tops, carpeted bedrooms and luxury laminate effect wood floors. Pella windows, heat pump, and a 246 sf wrap around covered porch compliments the Hardi-plank siding. There are wineries, vineyards and historic presidential estates all within 8 miles of the home