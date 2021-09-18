 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $265,000

Enter into this WATER-FRONT 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ALL ONE LEVEL home w/ ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, PRIVATE POND VIEWS, and walking trails to experience CUL-DE-SAC living at its finest! Built in 2018 and WELL MAINTAINED, this home is just like NEW! Rest well in the FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE; entertain friends off the BACK PATIO in the SUNNY BACKYARD; utilize one of the bedrooms as a HOME OFFICE; and prepare meals in the WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with flawless MARBLE COUNTERTOPS, a WALK-IN PANTRY, dedicated DINING NOOK, and high-end WHITE CABINETS! Enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED just 10-15 min. from Fluvanna County public schools!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history
State and Regional News

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

  • Updated

It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert