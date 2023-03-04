Follow the gravel driveway to arrive at this 3 bed 2 bath, 1,104 FIN SQ FT beautifully RENOVATED & FRESHLY PAINTED Clayton Homes manufactured home, featuring reliable FIREFLY INTERNET, OVER 2 PRIVATE ACRES, and valuable cosmetic improvements such as new Living Room SHIPLAP WALLS and NEW VINYL FLOORING! Rest easy in the spacious PRIMARY SUITE, featuring a WALK-IN CLOSET, new vanity, and new shower! Prepare meals in the OPEN-CONCEPT EAT-IN KITCHEN with CENTRAL ISLAND, bar seating, and brand new refrigerator! Allow your dogs or farm animals roam free in the THREE FENCED-IN ANIMAL PADDOCKS with TWO RUN-IN SHEDS! Located 5-10 minutes from downtown Scottsville, 30 minutes from Zion Crossroads, and 35 minutes from Pantops/Martha Jefferson Hospital! Open House Sun 3/5 2-4PM.