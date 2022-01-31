 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $169,000

Spacious rooms, eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. Nice home, needs some TLC, normal wear. Huge yard mostly level, plenty of space for a garden. Large side deck great for family and entertaining. Two sheds, one has electric. Being sold AS-IS.

