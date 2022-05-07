3 Bedroom Home in Schuyler - $519,000

At the base of Appleberry Mtn. in beautiful Schuyler lies 5 bucolic, private acres with a custom-designed Modern Farmhouse built in 2018. NO HOA! Single-floor living home has room for everything and then some WITH BROADBAND INTERNET! Three or 4 bedrooms, plenty of outdoor living spaces and a full height basement can easily double the nearly 3,000 finished sq.ft. The tree-lined, flat driveway opens up to an elevated home site with circular drive to the rear-facing, oversized 2-car garage. The GE Profile kitchen and butcher block island overlook a completely private, partially fenced back yard, bordered by a poured concrete patio off the kitchen, while the wood stove and stone surround adds to the ambience of the great room. The owners suite has a massive luxury bath with walk-in shower, TWO full-sized walk-in closets and oodles of storage. Both full baths have double vanities and the storage spaces are ample in every part of this home. Whole-house 22kW Generac Generator w/500 gal propane tank, tankless water heater, and premium laundry/ mudroom with walk-in storage pantry that is one everyone's wish list! Just 20 miles to Downton C'ville with easy access to Rte 29, I-64 and Scottsville. Showings start Friday. May 6th.