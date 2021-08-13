3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $985,500

Just listed this brick residence with 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, 1,592+- s.f. of living space that was built in 1975. Residence has 1,592 s.f. of unfinished basement. Residence is on 57.350+- acres in the Advance Mills area of Greene County, Virginia. Residence has enclosed porch. Private yet close to Ruckersville and Charlottesville. The land is the primary feature for this listing. Long frontage on two State roads, with significant Blue Ridge Mountain views. Most of the land is open and being hayed during the season. Several divisions/development rights. Columbia Gas line on eastern property line.