Experience luxury and comfort in this new, one-level home on a premium lot backing to a serene pond. Upgraded with 10-foot ceilings and LVP flooring, the main level features a home office, guest bedroom with en-suite bath, and a stunning primary bedroom with walk-in closet and spa-like bath. The open great room and dining area lead to a screened-in porch and impressive kitchen with Quartz countertops and a spacious island. Enjoy added convenience with a main floor laundry room with cabinets and a sink and the 2-car garage. Entertain or watch movies in the finished, walk-out basement featuring a rec room, bedroom, full bath, and ample storage. Relax in the screened-in porch or on the new paver patio overlooking the picturesque pond. Embrace the vibrant 55+ Four Seasons community with a heated pool, clubhouse, gym, dining room, billiards room and more. Perfectly located, just minutes from Walmart, Lowes, and the Charlottesville Airport, with easy access to restaurants and Charlottesville. Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity for a luxurious lifestyle and endless amenities.