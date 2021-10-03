3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $650,000

Fall in love with this Stunning Remodeled Home in NW Albermarle County's Advanced Mills Village! Boasting Pictureque Winter Blue Ridge views on 8+ acres, the property offers versatile- open space for gardening & horses, w/beautiful tree lines on 2 borders, yet situated in a small community neighborhood that is convenient to Charlottesville. This 3 bedrm/2 ba Cozy Home has many Improvements & Additions, an original 2 Car Garage and a New 2-Car Garage (has mini split and could be converted to apt or 3 car garage) with Paved Driveway. New Bluestone Front Porch, Landscaping, Pennslyvania Fieldstone Stone Sidewalk, Patios & Shrubbery. New Deck.. New Formal DR by Arterra..(see attached list). Relax in the Generous Sized Great Rm (Oak Flrs), a Stone FP & Norwegian Wood Stove, while enjoying the winter mtn views through the Wall of Glass or Step out to the new Composite Deck, perfect for grilling and relaxing. Sunny kitchen w/Cherry Cabinetry & all appliances. The Private Master Ste boasts a sitting area. Mstr Bath w jetted tub & shower! Loft area. great for office, music or exercise rm!