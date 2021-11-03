3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $649,000

Spacious, private, and convenient. Beautifully crafted stonework accents this luxurious Log home nestled on 3.01 acres. Peacefully away from it all, yet area shopping, dining, NGIC, the Airport and more are just minutes away. Home features more than meets the eye and has significant income potential to help pay the mortgage if desired. This home boasts over 3000sq ft of living space with a large open floorplan that flows nicely. Generous sized living room with stone hearth fireplace, huge eat-in kitchen, 3 large bedrooms on the 2nd level all with high ceilings and remote ceiling fans. The finished basement at 1500 sq ft would also be a great spot for home-schooling, work studio, or an in-law suite. Basement features private entry, large windows, full kitchen, bathroom, 2 bedrooms with large walk-in closet and stone fireplace. Detached garage has endless possibilities; it's 42'x24' with loft, electricity. Garage can be storage, workshop or converted to additional living space such as guest cottage. Separate septic system in place. Home has been updated with modern touches yet stays true to its rustic appeal. Shown by appt. only.