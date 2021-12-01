3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $599,000

Rustic Log home nestled on 3.01 acres. Rural setting with easy access to amenities. The home is huge with 3000 square feet above grade upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with vaulted ceilings, main floor is open and has a living room with a stone fireplace and lots of little nooks and crannies and a spacious kitchen/dining area. The possibilities are endless. Multi-generational living with several self contained living areas in the basement, in-law suite or adult child in the basement, or Rent out a portion of the house to supplement your income. NO HOA allows for storage of large vehicles, boats, RVs, Work related implements of all sorts. Huge detached garage /workshop lends itself to home business/hobbies or a base for your business (construction, landscaping, woodworking) right in your own backyard. Plenty of options for agricultural uses on your own 3 Acres, a horse or two, chickens etc.