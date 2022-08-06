3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $549,900

BUILDER MODEL HOME FOR SALE and for immediate occupancy. Come see the fully decorated Charleston that offers TRUE ONE LEVEL LIVING, high ceilings, split bedroom design, grey kitchen cabinets with gorgeous stone tops and wonderful island. There are beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS, great room, dining and kitchen island eating areas all opening to the LARGE REAR DECK overlooking the private, back and side yards. There are 3 BR’S and 3 full BTH'S with the owners bedroom having a beautiful en-suite and also a full sized stack washer dryer (there is a large 2nd laundry on the terrace level too). The terrace level has a big family room with HUGE WINDOWS that bring in loads of natural light, the lower level patio is right outside for more entertaining, the 3RD full BTH and wonderful laundry room complete the 900 sq. ft. finished area. The HUGE 600 SQ. FT. GARAGE with 9 ft. doors allow for endless possibilities and opens to a huge level driveway with parking for family, friends, large vehicles etc. The FRONT PARKING AREA with curved concrete walk to your front porch makes for easy grocery unloading and quick access to the main level. Let the kids ride bikes on wide streets then take the dog for morning or evening walks down to the lake.