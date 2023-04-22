Schedule a time to see this brand new, move-in ready, single level home in the ever popular “55 and Better” Four Seasons neighborhood! Entering the home you'll notice the welcoming entry, the office w/French doors & the hallway leading you into the open living area. This home has 10' ceilings, a spectacular gourmet kitchen that includes stainless appliances, a large island and a pantry. The fabulous great room with sliding glass doors that open onto the covered, screened-in patio, the light filled dining area, and the powder room for guests all make this home perfect for entertaining. The large ensuite owner’s bedroom is built for rest & relaxation. There is an enormous walk-in closet, and the bathroom has a shower with a bench, a double vanity and a water closet. There are 2 more spacious bedrooms, a 2nd full bath, a laundry room w/lots of storage & a mud room you enter from the the 2-car garage. There is a utility garage, too! This home, community & location has everything the active 55+ buyer is looking for, including a clubhouse with a gym and indoor pool! THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE W/OPTIONAL BASEMENT. Price subject to change; lot premiums may apply. Some photos are representative only and may show options not in this home.