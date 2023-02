----Just listed- Greenecroft Gem near NGIC/DIA. One level living, Open concept, Master BR on Main, with $82K in upgrades incl.4 ft. extension to home. Better than new home w/ fenced yard & incredible views of mountain range ----Great plan – First floor large foyer into kitchen/great room/sunroom area w/ walk out to large Trex deck. Main floor w/ Owner’s King suite & Master bath- dual vanity, walk in tiled shower w/ frameless glass door, dual head shower, custom bench. Main has add’l guest BR/BA and separate Study w/ glassed French doors. Lower level finished w/2nd Master Suite & Bath, 2nd Great room w/ separate French doors to fenced-in back yard. ----Enjoy gourmet kitchen w/ huge island & 48" upgraded cabinets, granite, backsplash, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, stone gas fireplace. Technical upgrades include in-ceiling speaker system, wired wall mount TV in Great Rm, & separate media wiring over fireplace. Energy Saving LED lights throughout, programmable thermostat, additional separate water meter for outdoor water usage that does not incur sewer charges! --Enjoy Light filled home with gorgeous mtn. views.