Fantastic large lot and a great one level open concept floor plan on a full basement with a huge 2 car garage. The home is just getting ready to start and will be very similar to the one in these pictures. Come now and make selections to your liking. Hardi plank siding, the finishes and plan in pics are an example of how it looks finished. Home in pics was finished months ago. 3000 sq ft home with 600 sq. ft. huge garage and 900 sq. ft. finished basement. Beautiful finishes, Oak floors, very nice Stainless appliance package, Kitchen w/ 42in cabinets, 9' & Cathedral ceilings Wood FP, rear deck, owners suite with large tiled shower extra w/d hook up, large shower, 2 tone paint, full finished basement with 3rd full bath. This will be one very special home when completed in July.
3 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $489,900
